I'm a mama's boy, Siphelele Mthembu admits

Many might dismiss him as a "softie" because of his closeness to his mother but Free State Stars goal poacher Siphelele Mthembu is far from being a weakling on the field of play.

Many goalkeepers dread facing the Ea Lla Koto marksman because of his powerful, net-tearing shots.

His move from Kaizer Chiefs to Stars at the beginning of the season was more about reviving his career but it was also motivated by wanting to be closer to his family.

Mthembu is originally from Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, about a two-hour drive from Bethlehem in Free State, where he plies his trade with Stars.

At 30, the well-travelled striker is not yet married, saying he's still a "mama's boy" because of a close relationship he enjoys with his mother Khulekile, who lives at their home in Melmoth. His father's death in 2004 further solidified that bond .

"When the opportunity to join Stars came, I didn't hesitate because I knew that being here would mean I would spend much more time with my mother at my house in Glencoe and it's very close to here. I go home after every two days. I am still mama's boy," said Mthembu.