Late payment jolts ANN7 employees

Some employees at ANN7 TV and The New Age newspaper staged a stayaway yesterday after they were not paid their salaries.

Sowetan understands that as a last-minute attempt to save the day the company organised transport to fetch employees from their homes to bring them to work and provided pizza and drinks for lunch.

A staff member, who declined to be named due to fear of victimisation, said: "I did not get paid but those using Standard Bank got it this morning. I sent a text that I won't pitch until I get the money."

Another employee raised concerns that debit orders have been bouncing. "I know they won't pay us for the bouncing debit orders and the bank charges," he said.

However, the new owner Mzwanele Manyi is adamant his company is not facing a financial crisis despite the delay.