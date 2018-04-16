A baby boy born just after his father was murdered is helping his family cope as the alleged culprits – a group of friends and neighbours from Krugersdorp on Gauteng’s West Rand – go on trial for an alleged four-year serial killing spree.

The trial‚ set down to run for two months‚ was meant to get under way on Monday but has been postponed until May 2. It is understood that two of the five accused are negotiating plea bargains. A sixth person has already been convicted.

Juanette McAlpine‚ mother of Kevin McAlpine‚ a 29-year-old insurance broker who was killed in 2016‚ three days after celebrating his first wedding anniversary‚ told this publication after the court adjourned: “We really thought the case would start today. We just want it to be over.”

She said Kevin’s wife‚ Kezia‚ is coping but that they would all be able to start their lives anew when the case was finalised.

Her grandson was born just after Kevin was murdered and is now two years old.

“He’s been a blessing between all of this‚” she said.

Ella du Toit‚ Juanette’s friend and appointed spokesperson for the families‚ said: “It will be a traumatic eight weeks‚ or however long this will take“.

The accused are Cecilia Steyn‚ her friend Marinda Steyn and her two children Marcel and Leroux Steyn‚ and Zak Valentine.

The group is charged with murdering 11 people from 2012 to 2016‚ robbery‚ aggravated assault‚racketeering‚ possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ fraud and identity theft.

The group‚ who often change their hair and appearance‚ looked ordinary this time. Previously Cecelia carried an oxygen tank with her to court‚ but did not on Monday. She sported a short spiky black hairdo for their latest appearance.