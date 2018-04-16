Cape Town 'link' to Eastern Cape taxi violence.

Marman said the state would argue that the accused were hired to kill “by a driver of a certain taxi association‚ which we cannot name at this stage for safety reasons”.

“They organised a firearm and ammunition‚ as well as a vehicle‚ for the accused even travelled all the way from Cape Town to carry out the hit.”

The other two accused‚ Mncedi Fafi and Ntanjana Kholwana‚ were in court on Friday. They are part of a group arrested last month in Libode in connection with ongoing taxi violence. The bail hearing was postponed until Wednesday.

