Cape Town 'link' to Eastern Cape taxi violence
Links between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape have emerged in a Mthatha murder trial involving alleged taxi hitmen.
On Friday‚ explaining why one of three alleged hired killers‚ Vuyo Mahlope‚ was not present in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court for his bail application‚ state prosecutor Siphokazi Marman said he was in court in Cape Town on another matter – one that was linked to the case in Mthatha.
Marman said the state would argue that the accused were hired to kill “by a driver of a certain taxi association‚ which we cannot name at this stage for safety reasons”.
“They organised a firearm and ammunition‚ as well as a vehicle‚ for the accused even travelled all the way from Cape Town to carry out the hit.”
The other two accused‚ Mncedi Fafi and Ntanjana Kholwana‚ were in court on Friday. They are part of a group arrested last month in Libode in connection with ongoing taxi violence. The bail hearing was postponed until Wednesday.
