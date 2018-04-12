A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Polokwane businessman‚ Ngoako William Mathebula who was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son two months ago‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Mathebula was the owner of Thaba Security Company in Polokwane.

"The [third] suspect aged 41‚ was nabbed [on Tuesday]‚ at Olifansfontein in Tembisa‚ following the intensive investigations conducted by the Polokwane detectives and the Provincial Tracking Team‚" said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The suspect will join his two partners in crime‚ the wife of the deceased‚ Nakedi Nelly Mathebula aged 42 and Simon Ramela aged 40. The three will appear in Polokwane Magistrates' Court for a formal bail application after they were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder respectively‚" Mojapelo added.

Police believe that Mathebula's widow‚ Nakedi‚ is romantically linked to Ramela‚ who is believed to have been one of the gunmen who stormed into her house‚ killing her husband in front of their son and helper.

"It was reported at the time that the deceased's 11-year-old son was confronted by three unknown suspects at his home's gate [in Flora Park] as he was about to go to school. The assailants then pushed the child back into the house together with their house helper and subsequently shot dead the businessman who was in one of the rooms‚" said Mojapelo.