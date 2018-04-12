'It's a shock that my mother was arrested for my father's murder' - son of Limpopo tycoon

The son of a Limpopo businessman who was killed at his home in Polokwane said today that he was shocked that his mother was among the people arrested in connection with the murder of his father.

Hlogi Mathebula was among the curious people who attended to witness proceedings in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court . Three people appeared in connection with the murder of his father, Ngwako William Mathebula.

Mathebula, 47, was shot several times in front of his 11-year-old son at his home in Flora Park, a suburb in Polokwane, on February 20. Following intensive investigations, police arrested Simon Ramela on March 27, followed by the businessman's wife, Nakedi Nelly Mathebula, on April 3, and Johannes Matlala, on April 11.

All three appeared before Magistrate P. Maharaj facing charges of conspiracy to murder and murder respectively. Their case was postponed to April 26 for bail application.

Hlogi, 18, said:“It came to me as a shock that my mother was among the people arrested for the murder of my father. But for now I will reserve my comment until such time that the verdict is out.”

He said he believed the law would take its course and ensure that justice is served on the matter.