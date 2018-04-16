Chance the Rapper celebrates his 25th birthday with local fans

Happy birthday to Chance the Rapper who is celebrating his 25th birthday today!

In case you missed it, the American musician will be hitting our shores later this month when he headlines The Castle Lite Unlocks Concert.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Chance and Castle Lite have come up with a pretty fun way of celebrating the rapper's first foray into the country, by offering 25% off tickets for 25 hours.

The Ultralight Beam singer celebrated the weekend leading up to his birthday with a cameo appearance on stage with rapper Cardi B when he joined her on stage at music festival Coachella.

Either than enjoying the spotlight on stage, Chance was also blown away by the headlining act, Beyonce, whom he described as "the greatest entertainer to ever live".