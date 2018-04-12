The Herald captured video footage of the father‚ holding his child‚ on the roof of his shack at Joe Slovo informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as metro police as well and members of the municipality started demolishing illegal structures.

The father became involved in a stand-off with police‚ getting onto the roof of his shack in a bid to stop it from being demolished.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a man had been arrested for throwing a six-month-old child from the roof of a shack. He was arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder.

This is a developing story.