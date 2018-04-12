WATCH | Father arrested for hurling baby off roof
A man trying to stop police from demolishing his shack has been arrested for attempted murder after hurling his six-month-old baby off the roof of their home.
The Herald captured video footage of the father‚ holding his child‚ on the roof of his shack at Joe Slovo informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
There was a heavy police presence in the area as metro police as well and members of the municipality started demolishing illegal structures.
The father became involved in a stand-off with police‚ getting onto the roof of his shack in a bid to stop it from being demolished.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a man had been arrested for throwing a six-month-old child from the roof of a shack. He was arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder.
This is a developing story.