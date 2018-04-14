Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zenani and Zindzi will break their silence after a period of mourning to speak at their mother's official funeral proceedings.

Before they address the crowd of mourners at Orlando Stadium‚ family representatives will speak and a tribute from the struggle veteran's grandchildren will be delivered by Zindzi's son‚ Zondwa. The businessman is controversially known for being a director of Aurora Empowerment Systems‚ who fell foul of the law alongside Khulubuse Zuma for stripping the assets of the liquidated Pamodzi Gold's mines.

At Mama Winnie's 80th birthday party in 2016‚ Zondwa Mandela lauded his grandmother for her strength and warmth. Zindzi was particularly close to her mother‚ and in celebrating her birthday at the same function‚ recounted personal anecdotes to guests at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

She highlighted her mother’s love for gardening‚ shopping‚ hoarding and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren‚ as well as how supportive she was to her family‚ saying she was humbled and proud to have inherited her genes.