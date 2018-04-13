Mam' Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's body arrives at her home

“Mam’ Winnie was a true reflection of Soweto and that’s why we are here to take her home.”

These were the words of Jacob Leboa, who was among hundreds of people who gathered outside of Kupane Funerals to fetch the remains of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Friday.

Her two daughters Zenani and Zindzi Mandela led the procession to take the body home accompanied by elders and politicians.

EFF leaders Julius Malema, Advocate Dali Mpofu, ANC NEC members Paul Mashatile, Fikile Mbalula and Jeff Radebe were among those who went to fetch Madikizela-Mandela’s remains.

Hundreds of people in ANC and EFF regalia stood outside the parlour singing struggle songs while others lined the streets.

Leboa, a resident of Meadowlands said he was happy to bid farewell to Madikizela-Mandela.

Holding a candle, Leboa joined those who formed a guard of honour that extended from the funeral home to the Struggle icon’s home in Orlando.

Leboa said: “Mam’ Winnie was one of us. She didn’t run away to exile when things were tough – she stayed with her people and helped us fight oppression.”

Mourners marched for 2km with the hearse that ferried Madikizela Mandela’ body in a casket draped in the SA flag to her home.

Madikizela Mandela will be buried on Saturday at the Fourways Cemetery but her funeral service will be held at the Orlando Stadium.