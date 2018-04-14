It was a jovial mood in the buses shuttling mourners to Winnie Madikizela's funeral at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Saturday morning.

"Long live the spirit of Winnie Mandela‚ long live‚" the crowd chanted‚ while also singing Struggle songs as they made their way from Nasrec to the nearby stadium.

Mourners were dressed variously in black for the funeral‚ ANC regalia to honour Mama Winnie's political role and traditional garb.

Meanwhile outside the stadium‚ scores of volunteers in orange and blue bibs started assembling at their points. Numerous police vehicles and metro cops were also present.

Madikizela-Mandela is to be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park this afternoon. The 81-year-old died last Monday after a lengthy illness.

Watch ANCWL join in song at Orlando Stadium: