South Africa

Madikizela-Mandela's coffin makes way to stadium

By STAFF WRITER - 14 April 2018 - 09:44
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's coffin makes its way to Orlando stadium accompanied by SANDF and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police.
Image: PENWELL DLAMINI

Members of the South African National Defence Force and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police accompanied the coffin of late struggle stalwart Winnine Madikizela-Mandela as it left her home to Orlando Stadium a few kilometres away.

SANDF members were present at the funeral of Madikizela-Mandela because President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she would receive a special official funeral.

The coffin‚ draped in the South African flag‚ was in a black minibus and it was accompanied by vehicles carrying family and close friends of Madikizela-Mandela as her remains left her home for the last time.

A number of buses made its way together with the convoy lead by the hearse‚ with military police in motorcycles flanking the hearse.

President Cyril Ramapphosa’s motorcade also joined the cortege.

