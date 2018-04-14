Crowds of mourners are streaming towards Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning as the funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is set to begin.

The streets outside the stadium are reverberating in song as mourners walk in an orderly fashion towards the venue for the proceedings‚ which begin 9am.

Inside the stadium‚ mourners are grouping together with people wearing the same regalia. There are Methodist Church women wearing their red and white uniforms‚ a section of the stadium where Economic Freedom Fighters supporters are wearing their red shirts and a section of ANC Women’s League members wearing their green blouses and black skirts.

Most of the politicians are already seated inside the stadium‚ including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe‚ Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.