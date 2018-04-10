Ramutumbu will miss Mama Winnie being her neighbour

One of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's elderly neighbours has poured her heart out about the experience of living in the same vicinity as her.

Rachel Ramutumbu, 92, sat on a rock outside her Orlando West, Soweto, house holding a walking stick as people milled around on Monday. As she stays directly opposite Madikizela-Mandela's house, she said she witnessed every move that the icon made, including her routine of tending to her garden every morning.

Ramutumbu reminisces about the revered leader, whom she affectionately calls Masechaba (mother of the nation in Sotho): "She didn't hold herself in high esteem as the wife of Nelson Mandela.

"I was emotional and filled with pride when Winnie moved in with [Nelson] Mandela to their new big house in 1991 to be my neighbour."

"I witnessed everything from the time the house was being built. I am a resident of this area since 1955. People who look after us and make us happy as batsofe [the elderly] don't last long in this world. She was a good person."