Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu has joined Lerato Mvelase‚ Connie Chiume‚ Hlubi Mboya‚ Mona Monyane and Busisiwe Mtshali to record monologues based on certain portions of the struggle hero's life for online acting portal‚ Actor Spaces. The monologue will be available on the platform in the next few days.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Thuso said that over the last week she had studied the life of Winnie more than she ever had before‚ and felt a fire burn inside her.

"It was a challenge for me because I had not studied or followed Winnie's life as much as I had hoped to prior to her death. Afterwards I immersed myself in books and documentaries about her. It ignited a fire inside me‚ it taught me that if we are strong we can make a difference in the world. We all complain about things but Ma Winnie showed us that we must look at how we can make a difference in the world."

Thuso wrote a monologue about the time Ma Winnie was interrogated and kept in solitary confinement for several days.

Sis said that she often defaults to crying when shooting such emotional scenes but she wanted to be as strong as Ma Winnie would have been.

"When you reflect on a traumatic experience‚ like I was doing‚ you have to keep some things back to keep yourself sane. You can't break down. You have to keep it in and be strong or you won't be able to tell your story properly."

Late last week Thuso also paid tribute to Ma Winnie with a short performance at a memorial service in Johannesburg.