It is a quiet morning in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ early on Saturday morning as the nation prepares to bid its last respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mourners coming from the night vigil can still be seen going to their homes in the streets leading to Orlando Stadium where the funeral will be held.

At Mama Winnie's home‚ police are guarding the area close to the house. In the marquee at the house‚ are a few women who slept inside it.

On Friday afternoon‚ Mama Winnie's body was brought to her home.

After morning devotions and a viewing of the body by family members and senior politicians‚ the coffin will be draped in the South African flag before a procession to the stadium‚ where a military band will perform the national anthem at 9am. The official funeral programme then gets under way.

