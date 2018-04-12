South Africa

Government failed Madikizela-Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols: Malema

By Nico Gous - 12 April 2018 - 06:41
EFF leader Julius Malema says government failed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols.
EFF leader Julius Malema says government failed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols.
Image: FILE PHOTO

The government protects apartheid symbols‚ but not the house of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State‚ says EFF leader Julius Malema.

He was speaking at the party’s memorial service for the late struggle icon Brandfort on Wednesday.

“They could not protect the house that housed their own‚ yet they protect the statue of Paul Kruger [on Church Square in Pretoria]‚ yet they protect everything else that reminds us of apartheid. They failed to protect their own‚ yet they protect the murderers who killed the people who fought for our democracy.”

Malema also singled out the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town‚ which was removed in April 2015 following massive student protests over its presence on the campus.

“They will not dare defend that which gives us hope and courage.”

Madikizela-Mandela's legacy can't die, her work is unfinished

Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela epitomised the Struggle of black people. Throughout her long political life she championed the just cause to preserve ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Malema said Brandfort is a microcosm of the failure of the ANC-led government. He believes residents should have a higher education institution‚ medical clinic and shares in the local mines.

“Winnie Mandela is better than the government of the ANC combined‚” Malema said.

“An individual who was banned‚ who was not supposed to interact with anyone‚ who was watched 24 hours [per day] by the killing machine‚ she still provided a clinic.”

Malema said residents continued to vote for the ANC‚ because they were following Madikizela-Mandela.

“You have a government which is not threatened by anything. It can’t give anything better than what Winnie Mandela gave the people of Brandfort. What a shame is the ANC government?”

Thousands flocked to Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela. She died last week on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

IN FULL: Mandla Mandela's tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela delivered by Mandla Mandela‚ the ANC MP and chief‚ at the ANC memorial ceremony
News
1 day ago

Guns confiscated after shots fired near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home

Police have confiscated firearms carried by three people after gunshots were fired near to the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
1 day ago

Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela service on Saturday

A 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways on Saturday.
News
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa hits out at Winnie critics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela “even in death”.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says Winnie was a fearless leader who hated corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a fearless leader.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X