A 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways on Saturday‚ amid a tight security operation to ensure the burial and official funeral ceremonies are conducted with due decorum.

Police said on Wednesday that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Natjoints) has been meeting regularly in preparation for the funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto and service at Fourways Memorial Park and was satisfied that its officials had organised what was required to ensure the events would run smoothly.

The structure‚ comprising of all law enforcement agencies as well as various other government departments‚ formed part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of both Wednesday's memorial service and the funeral proceedings in terms of security‚ transport plans‚ route security‚ and access control.

Mourners who will be attending the funeral service‚ the police said‚ "are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner".

"Attendees are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience so that all participants can mourn in a safe and secure environment. Parents and guardians are advised to give careful consideration to bringing along young children.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who unlawfully discharges firearms."