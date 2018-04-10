Police have confiscated firearms carried by three people after gunshots were fired near to the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Police minister Bheki Cele‚ speaking on SAFM on Monday‚ said he hoped that calls by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) to stop shooting into the air would be heeded by former combatants.

MKMVA spokesman Carl Niehaus condemned a shooting incident on Friday evening while mourners were gathered at the home of Madikizela-Mandela . “Such behaviour is not revolutionary and we distance ourselves and all our members from it‚” he said.

Cele said that police had confiscated guns from three people who were in the vicinity of the house. “One was drunk‚ one shot in the air‚” he said.

“We are checking‚ trying to withdraw the (firearm) licences for those people‚” he added.

“There has been a statement by the MKMVA distancing themselves and calling the former combatants to stay away from this kind of shooting. The statement‚ I’ve seen it‚ and I hope that kind of a call will be heeded by the former combatants.”

Cele also confirmed that he had “succumbed to pressure” and would be opening an official Twitter account soon.