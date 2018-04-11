Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'mother of the nation a guiding light during our darkest hours'
South Africa's flags are flying at half-mast everywhere to mark your passing, Mother of the Nation. Our hearts are heavy, and our heads are bowed since you left us, Mpondozaki!
Zamie, you left as you lived - with style, composure and respect to the Almighty. You left emotions high as friends, foes and comrades gather and say something - whatever we are saying, we acknowledge your courage, your love for the people and your tireless work towards the emancipation of women. A brave and courageous fighter for the poor and the marginalised - we salute you, Zanyiwe.
In the years after the banning of African political activity by the apartheid regime which jailed and exiled our mothers and fathers, you took the challenge and became the voice rallying us, the youth of the 1970s. You were the voice calming and guiding in a country of anguish, despair and anger. You were fearless, a symbol of hope and the face of defiance and resistance against an unjust system.
When I met you, I was overwhelmed by your warmth and easy tears. The hug from those strong arms gave me strength. I knew that you had borne two daughters but were mothering millions across the world: a true symbol of resilience.
I had heard of your torture from Dorothy Nyembe while still in prison. I understood the pain of the torture, of the humiliation, of going without food in detention and just longing to hear your children's voices or any voice other than those of the tormentors.
I have dealt with the "public" birthing of my daughter with my breasts forcibly bandaged to prevent bonding and breast-feeding, because you had gone through as deep a humiliation and a separation from your own children.
We faced many challenges when elected as president and deputy president of the ANCWL - but I am happy we were up for those challenges. We did not compromise on the aspirations or the demands of women. Often we were ridiculed for simply relaying what our constituency demanded - the representation of women to 50:50, the criticism of the quality of services to the rural poor, the autonomy of the ANCWL, etc.
It was under your leadership that the only conference for the former women combatants was convened; my interest and participation on conflict resolution leading up to the advocacy and drafting and popularising of the UN resolutions on women (1325; 1880, etc.) was encouraged by our quest to see stability and peace in our continent.
Mam' Winnie was a champion for education - her scholarships have steadily produced young graduates who must one day testify by multiplying themselves and serving the people.
Our country and its women will always remember the defiant laughter, the dramatic entrances and the clenched fist of one Nomzamo Mandela. We will admire her ability to forgive those who humiliated her and her strength to smile through her tears while telling us to focus on the people.
I am forever grateful to you and the late Baba Harry Gwala for encouraging me to speak up, even against yourselves if it was in the interest of the truth.
You were not just a leader and a comrade - you were a counsellor, mother, teacher and a friend as you were always listening, advising, scolding, hugging and feeding us. You were a feminist who did not declare herself - you believed in yourself and in other women.
You were so great and yet so simple - at ease with presidents of great countries and at home with the poor and destitute. Hamba kahle Mkhonto! Aaaah Nobandla!
Memorial Service The memorial service for Winnie Madikizela Mandela will be held on Wednesday, 11 April 2018, Orlando Stadium, Soweto.