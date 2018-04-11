Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'mother of the nation a guiding light during our darkest hours'

South Africa's flags are flying at half-mast everywhere to mark your passing, Mother of the Nation. Our hearts are heavy, and our heads are bowed since you left us, Mpondozaki!

Zamie, you left as you lived - with style, composure and respect to the Almighty. You left emotions high as friends, foes and comrades gather and say something - whatever we are saying, we acknowledge your courage, your love for the people and your tireless work towards the emancipation of women. A brave and courageous fighter for the poor and the marginalised - we salute you, Zanyiwe.

In the years after the banning of African political activity by the apartheid regime which jailed and exiled our mothers and fathers, you took the challenge and became the voice rallying us, the youth of the 1970s. You were the voice calming and guiding in a country of anguish, despair and anger. You were fearless, a symbol of hope and the face of defiance and resistance against an unjust system.

When I met you, I was overwhelmed by your warmth and easy tears. The hug from those strong arms gave me strength. I knew that you had borne two daughters but were mothering millions across the world: a true symbol of resilience.