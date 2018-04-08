The Economic Freedom Fighters will hold a separate memorial service for Winnie Madizikela-Mandela in Brandfort‚ on the same day the official memorial service is held for her in Soweto.

EFF leader Julius Malema will address the EFF memorial on Wednesday.

Mandela was banished by apartheid police to Brandfort in the Free State with her children‚ Zindzi and Zenani‚ in 1977.

The woman‚ often referred to as Mam’ Winnie‚ spent 10 years there. The venue of the official government memorial has not been finalised‚ but it is likely to be held at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto - where Mandela has lived since the late 80s.

The EFF's media statement did not give reasons why it would hold its own memorial service and spokesman Mbuysieni Ndlozi’s could not be reached for comment.

But Malema has been critical of the ANC's relationship with Mandela.