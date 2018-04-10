President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a fearless leader who never gave up or betrayed the organisation and never forsook the needy and an icon who hated state capture and corruption.

Ramaphosa‚ paying tribute to the struggle stalwart on behalf of the government and the ANC‚ called on the thousands who filled the Mphuthumi Mafumbata Stadium in Mbizana and watched the proceedings on television to remember Madikizela-Mandela by fighting against corruption‚ women abuse and patriarchy.

The memorial service which was attended by leaders of various political organisations‚ including the DA‚ UDM ‚ Inkatha Freedom Party‚ IAC‚ EFF‚ COPE and others‚ was organised by the ANC and the Eastern Cape provincial government.