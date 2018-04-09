Madikizela-Mandela's legacy can't die, her work is unfinished

Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela epitomised the Struggle of black people.

Throughout her long political life she championed the just cause to preserve the dignity of black people.

This she did at the height of the apartheid era, resulting in the apartheid regime banishing her to Brandfort in Free State. And this activity continued under the democratic South Africa in 1994 and beyond.

Madikizela-Mandela was brave. She created history. She was a show-stopper with a beautiful smile. She created a rich history of a woman who stood up against anyone who ill-treated black people.

Her achievements weighed far more than the fact that she was married to Nelson Mandela. Her marriage to him did not define her life or her politics. Her fights with the apartheid government when Mandela was in jail kept the Mandela name alive.

Her raising her children alone when Mandela was in jail made her strong. Mandela left them as babies. When he was released, they were adults.

She was a social worker by profession and when she moved into the political space she carried that with her.