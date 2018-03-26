The drowning of the mother of slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius on Sunday was an accident. Hannah Cornelius Foundation CEO Lily Reed said Anna Cornelius‚ 56‚ went swimming every morning at about 7am.

Anna drowned near Scarborough in Cape Town - less than a year after Hannah was raped and murdered. “She had been quite ill. She had flu and a chest throat infection the whole week before. I think that added to it.”

Reed described Anna in a statement as a “devoted mother” and “loving wife”. “Anna was an amazing human being‚ full of light and energy. She is with her daughter now and resting in peace.”

Anna was a lawyer and leaves behind her husband magistrate Willem Cornelius and son Dries.

Anna’s body was found off Scarborough on the Cape Peninsula.

Ian Klopper‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Kommetjie‚ said it was suspected that Anna had drowned. “At 9am on Sunday‚ NSRI Kommetjie duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines following eyewitness reports of a body floating offshore of Scarborough‚” Klopper said.

“On arrival on the scene the body of an adult female was recovered onto our sea rescue craft from the water 150 metres offshore of Scarborough and NSRI paramedics confirmed the female to be deceased from a suspected fatal drowning accident.”