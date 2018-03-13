South Africa

Burnt corpses of couple found in car

By Naledi Shange - 13 March 2018 - 11:25
A man and a woman were kidnapped and shot before being burnt inside the boot of a Toyota Tazz near Matiyani village along the Punda Maria road outside Malamulele on Monday afternoon. Image: SAPS
Limpopo police were on Monday investigating the brutal murder of a couple whose corpses were found burnt in their Toyota Tazz vehicle.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the couple was kidnapped by unknown suspects while driving near Makonde village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

"The murderers loaded them inside the boot of their vehicle and drove away to a secluded area near Matiyani village along the Punda Malia road. They were fatally shot‚ set alight inside the vehicle and burnt beyond recognition‚" Ngoepe said.

Police however found a third body in the vicinity.

"The body of an unknown man with multiple gun shot wounds was also discovered some metres away from this scene‚" said Ngoepe.

"The motive behind this incident is still unknown but police investigations will reveal and consequently result in the apprehension of these murderers as they are still unfolding‚" he added.

