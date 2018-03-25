The mother of slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius drowned on Sunday - less than a year after Hannah was raped and murdered.

Someone close to the family‚ who wished to remain anonymous‚ confirmed that Anna Cornelius‚ 56‚ died on Sunday morning. She leaves behind her husband Willem and son Andries.

Anna’s body was found floating offshore of Scarborough on the Cape Peninsula.

Ian Klopper‚ National Sea Rescue Institute station commander at Kommetjie‚ said it was suspected that Anna had drowned.

“At 9am on Sunday‚ NSRI Kommetjie duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of the Vines following eyewitness reports of a body floating offshore of Scarborough‚” Klopper said.