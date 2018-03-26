Prophet Bushiri will share wealth advice - if you are willing to pay up to R5 500

Magola is the founder of the King of Kings International Ministry which is based in Fourways‚ Johannesburg.

Angel is a Zimbabwean born preacher who is now based in the UK. He is the founder of The Good News Church.

Meeting these men of God will not come cheap. General access tickets will cost R3‚500 per person while a VIP ticket is priced at R5 500.

“The main speakers have performed miracles all over the world. They each have special grace for the power to create wealth and the workings of miracles which they have extended to their congregants over the years and now wish to extend this grace to everyone. King of Kings International Ministry wishes to invite anyone and everyone who is seeking the power to create wealth or sustain the wealth they have already created‚” a statement released on behalf of the event organisers read.

Their target market includes “those seeking meaning for the wealth that is available to them through the grace of God. Those whose hearts are ready for a miraculous release of the power to create wealth to enable them become Kingdom financiers‚” the organisers said.