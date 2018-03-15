Rohde's advocate turns screws on maintenance man.

Van der Spuy said: “She says she passed the message via the radio. She says Desmond Daniels answered and said he will go and see.”

Daniels responded: “No comment.” Van der Spuy asked him if he meant that his colleague was lying. Daniels said he had no comment. Van der Spuy asked him: “Who coached you to say that when you have a difficult question? Can you think of any reason under the sun that Mavis would say that?”

Daniels said he had no comment. Van der Spuy said Daniels’ version was not true.

Rohde‚ the former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty chief executive‚ was staying at Spier with his wife when she was found dead with the cord of a hair iron around her neck behind the locked door.

The businessman is charged with murder and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide. They have three daughters.

The indictment against Rohde accuses him of placing the cord around Susan’s neck “in a double strand around the clothing/towel hook at the back of the bathroom door”. He then supplied false information to police‚ it says.

“The postmortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased shows the cause of death as consistent with asphyxia following manual strangulation and external airway obstruction‚” says the indictment.

“The features of the ligature imprint abrasion mark are consistent with postmortem application to the neck.”

The trial continues.





