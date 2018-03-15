Former North West Deputy Police Commissioner William Mpembe is one of six men facing charges of murder in connection with the 2012 Marikana murders.

Mpembe‚ 55‚ Salmon Vermaak‚ 53‚ Nkosana Mguye‚ 38‚ Collin Mogale‚ 49‚ Katlego Sekgweleya‚ 39‚ and Khazamola Makhubela‚ 49‚ stand accused of murder‚ attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mpembe is charged with the murders of Thembelakhe Mati‚ Semi Jokanisi‚ Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku on August 13 2012‚ while the other five are charged with the murder of Phumzile Sokhanyile.

Mpembe further faces six counts of attempted murder.

Mpembe‚ along with Gideon van Zyl‚ Dingaan Madoda‚ and Oupa Pule‚ is charged with defeating the ends of justice after they failed to report the death in custody of Modisaotsile Sagalala on August 16‚ 2012. They allegedly attempted to pass on Sagala’s death as that of Andrew Saffey‚ who died in hospital on August 16 2012.