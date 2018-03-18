Schoolgirl wins court battle for longer hair.

The Polokwane High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a pupil who was dismissed from a Limpopo school last week for having long hair.

The pupil, who cannot be named because she is a minor, had been expelled from Hoërskool Piet Potgieter in Mokopane last Thursday.

She was accused of keeping long hair. According to the school's policy, pupils of African origin were only allowed to keep hair of 1cm length while their white counterparts could keep it at 4cm.

The 17-year-old pupil was accused of defying the school's policy by keeping her hair at 4cm long and expelled on Thursday last week.

The parents of the pupil took the matter to court to challenge her expulsion. The matter was heard on an urgent basis on Tuesday and the court ruled in her favour.

An interim order, which Sowetan has seen, directed principal Jimmy Steel to reinstate her.

The school and the principal were interdicted from discriminating, victimising and harassing the pupil "emotionally, physically and otherwise".