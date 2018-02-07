Untangling faux natural hair trend

In 2009, singer Solange Knowles gave a memorable interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show when she told the queen of talk that she would be stopping hair treatments and weaves and would embrace her natural hair from then on.

This decision would subsequently attract criticism, as she was taunted by people on social media calling her afro “dirty” and “unkempt”, with one leaving a searing comment that she had the hair of a homeless person.

It is perhaps because of this sort of criticism that a lot of women have opted to wear faux natural hair in the form of faux afros, braids and even dreadlocks.

In a heated debate on US talk show The Talk last year, some women who keep their hair natural voiced their concern that wearing faux natural hair is a cop-out, as it is the same as wearing weaves.

Some experts in the natural hair industry disagree with this, and Natural Hair Expo operations manager Khothatso Lesaoana says there are some benefits to it.

“I don’t think that natural-looking weaves are about us losing the plot. A lot of people that wear weaves do so either as a form of protective styling for their hair or to enjoy the look, even though they may have short hair themselves.

“Weaves used to be straight and long, imitating the relaxed hair look. A lot of people have felt that those weaves do not represent their look as Africans, hence the rise of natural-looking weaves.”

Lesaoana says there are various legitimate reasons why people opt for faux natural hair, and that these vary from protection of the hair to preservation.

“A lot of people who wear natural-looking weaves, instead of the natural hair itself, tend to find grooming of natural hair to be difficult.

“Some are transitioning from relaxed to natural hair, and want to minimise the breakage of their hair as it tends to be more dry and prone to breakage while transitioning.

“There are others who prefer weaves instead of braids for natural hair, in order to preserve their hairlines.”

These faux natural weaves, Lesaoana says, come in a number of styles available on the market such as faux locs, afro weaves, braid weaves and straight afro weaves, which look like long natural hair, corn rows that are stitched on, and many more.