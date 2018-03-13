DJ Cleo entangled in school hair-policy squabble

House music producer Cleopas "DJ Cleo" Monyepao is embroiled in a hair-policy showdown with Capricorn High School in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Cleo has filed a complaint with the Limpopo department of education after his niece, who cannot be named to protect her identity, complained of racism at the public school.

This after school management allegedly ordered her and some of her schoolmates to cut their dreadlocks and braided hair.

They were allegedly asked to straighten their hair because they looked "untidy" and were accused of using their hair to hide drugs.

When they refused and demanded their fellow coloured, Indian and white pupils also cut off their long hair, their student cards were confiscated and they were locked out of the school.

This led to Cleo's niece to inform her uncle of their predicament.

The Ngihamba Nawe hitmaker immediately wrote a letter to the Limpopo provincial government and asked for intervention.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in part: "It has been brought to my attention that black female learners are being discriminated against at Capricorn High School.

"We cannot, over 20 years into democracy, allow our children to be treated like sub-humans on the basis of their skin colour or hair texture.

"I'm pleading with the department to investigate this as a matter of urgency and expose the rot at the school. Black learners are told to cut off their dreadlocks and when they refuse, they are grounded."