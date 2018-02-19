Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira talk iconic Black Panther fashion

Wardrobe and hair played a vital part in making Marvel film Black Panther an unapologetic blast of African power and pride.

During their visit to promote the film over the weekend, Hollywood leading ladies Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira dished on the film's incredible Afrocentric clothing and hair.

Acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter renowned for her Oscar-nominated work in Spike Lee-directed Malcolm X and Steven Spielberg's Amistad, was responsible for the sartorial picks of the fictional nation of Wakanda.

When it came to the hair department, hairstylist Camille Friend pulled out all the stops.

"Wardrobe and hair were really important. Ruth E. Carter and Camille Friend both did a ton of research on real African influences – African traditional expressions," Nyong'o explained.

"All our costumes are drawn from actual African cultures. I just loved the specificity of it. It really is a celebration of the diversity in African culture. Costume and hair are ways in which you get closer to feeling and embodying your character.

“It was also collaborative. They would bring what they were thinking, we would share what we were thinking and we would arrive at a consensus."