Jordaan must leave, he's not good for SA football
Danny Jordaan, like Andile Ncobo says, must go home and rest, and leave the SA Football Association (Safa) in the hands of people who are serious about our football's progress.
I said long ago that one reason our football is nowhere near international standards is because of this man. He is very self-centred, surrounding himself with hooligans that are harming our football.
Ncobo is right, Jordaan must vacate office if we are serious about our football. We must remove policies which sideline the right people who could run Safa. We have legends like Lucas Radebe, for example.
Jordaan runs Safa like his property, hiring and firing national coaches as he wishes.
Jacob Zuma nearly killed our country, and Jordaan is no different. He fired coach Shakes Mashaba when he was winning with Bafana Bafana. What does this man really want?
Jordaan, please do the right thing; go! Leave Safa in the hands of people who have the interest of our football at heart.
There is no other country on this continent where supporters don't fill the stadium when the national team plays; it's only us, why?
David Kganyago, by e-mail