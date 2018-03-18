Jordaan must leave, he's not good for SA football

Danny Jordaan, like Andile Ncobo says, must go home and rest, and leave the SA Football Association (Safa) in the hands of people who are serious about our football's progress.

I said long ago that one reason our football is nowhere near international standards is because of this man. He is very self-centred, surrounding himself with hooligans that are harming our football.

Ncobo is right, Jordaan must vacate office if we are serious about our football. We must remove policies which sideline the right people who could run Safa. We have legends like Lucas Radebe, for example.