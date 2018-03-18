It's sad women abuse is being normalised
It is so saddening how we have normalised the victimisation of women and children in South Africa. They no longer feel safe to be among other people just because of a few selfish men among us.
There is absolutely no excuse for such behaviour, we all know that it is wrong and it has lasting damaging effects on the victims.
Right now we are focused on rectifying this kind of behaviour instead of directing all our energy towards economic growth and job creation.
It's also absurd how, in some instances, women are blamed for their victimisation. As men, its our duty to protect our women and children.
Children are our hope for changing the future of our country, especially now that education is easily accessible. So, let's play our part protecting our future in women and children.
Meshack Mathe
Mtititi Lombard