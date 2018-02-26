Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela is to intervene in a seven-week impasse between Durban University of Technology management and staff‚ which has resulted in the academic programme being suspended.

Manamela will meet with the affected parties at DUT on Tuesday after the institution implemented a lockout last week.

Three labour unions representing disgruntled staff turned to the Labour Court on Friday in a bid to get the institution’s decision to dock salaries of striking workers salaries overturned.

DUT spokesman Alan Khan said the principle of "no work‚ no pay" is still in place.

"The labour unions withdrew the matter."

This is the second time that the deputy minister has had to step in at the institution. Last month he facilitated talks between the parties after negotiations collapsed.

"Valuable tuition has already been lost‚ not to say anything of the adverse effects that strike action has on workers and their families. It is therefore in the best interest of all involved that the dispute is resolved without further delay‚" Manamela said.