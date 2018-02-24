Police sources describing Friday night's shootout said that when hostage negotiators tried to convince the suspects to give themselves up‚ the suspects had opened fire from various shacks and buildings on the premises.

"They moved like trained soldiers. They provided covering fire for each other. They moved like pros between the buildings‚" said one police officer.

Another said that the suspects had used automatic rifles and handguns to try to fight their way out of the compound.

"They had loads of ammunition and were not afraid to use their weapons."

He said that the firefight had been intense.

"It was clear that they were ready for the police. They were spread out in the different shacks and in the two buildings‚ which were set up like hostels sleeping up to 20 people each."

Photographs from the scene show several bodies piled on top of each other in one shack‚ while several others lie just outside the shacks or in rooms within the brick buildings. Firearms‚ can be seen next to the men‚ whose bodies are riddled with multiple bullet wounds. A number of the gunmen were shot in the head.

The officer said that the scene had been complicated by the presence of women and children.

"Miraculously none were killed. More than 70 children were removed from the various buildings‚" said the officer.

Another officer said that a grader had been brought onto the compound to help police forensic officers search the scene.