'We didn't know,' say Ngcobo church followers

Followers of the controversial Mancoba Angel Ministry Church in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, said they had no idea that their leaders, whom they call "kings", were involved in any criminality.

This is the church where police shot dead seven people suspected to be involved in the killing of five police officers at Ngcobo police station last week. A retired soldier was also killed in the process.

Ten people were also arrested during the raid of the church on Friday, while others escaped.

One of the church members, Thabisa Mkokeli, 33, said the church leaders were their kings who took care of them.