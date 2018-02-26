Applaud police action in Ngcobo

The swift move by police at the weekend to arrest more than 10 suspects linked to last week's gruesome killings of five police officers in the Eastern Cape should be commended.

Constable Kuhle Mathetha, Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, Constable Zuko Ntsheku, Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana were killed on Wednesday when gunmen raided the Ngcobo police station and stole 10 guns.

A retired soldier was also killed when he was hit by a stray bullet during the bloody incident.

But it was encouraging to see police react promptly to nab the suspects. It is, however, disconcerting that the arrest took place at Mancoba Angel Ministry Church, also known as the Seven Angels Ministries Church, a place of worship.

This is the building that the alleged killers used as their hideout. It was the focus too of the whole incident where seven suspects lost their lives following a shootout with police.

It is a concern for everyone, including the residents of Ngcobo and surrounding areas, that the authorities took too long to shut down the controversial church that has a history of inappropriate activities. More baffling is how police failed to detect the illicit activities that are just 3km away from their base.