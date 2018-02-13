The Public Protector says Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen lied to parliament when he denied visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold in the run-up to his appointment as finance minister in 2015.

The Democratic Alliance lodged a complaint with the Public Protector’s office in October 2016.

Van Rooyen was asked a question in Parliament in 2016 on whether he‚ since taking office‚ had ever met any member of the Gupta family. In his reply Van Rooyen said: “The Minister and his Deputy Ministers have never met with members‚ employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities.”

The Public Protector had to determine whether Van Rooyen’s response to the question in Parliament was deliberately misleading.

The Public Protector in her report dated February 9‚ found that Van Rooyen deliberately made a misleading statement to the National Assembly when he replied to the questions about ever having met with and visited the residence of the Gupta family since taking office.

The Public Protector said cellphone records obtained in the State of Capture report showed that calls were made from his cellphone from within the Saxonwold area in the weeks after his appointment as minister of finance.