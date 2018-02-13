South Africa

Van Rooyen misled Parliament about visit to Gupta compound: Public Protector

By Ernest Mabuza - 13 February 2018 - 06:33
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen. Picture Credit: Gallo Images
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Des Van Rooyen. Picture Credit: Gallo Images

The Public Protector says Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen lied to parliament when he denied visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold in the run-up to his appointment as finance minister in 2015.

The Democratic Alliance lodged a complaint with the Public Protector’s office in October 2016.

Van Rooyen was asked a question in Parliament in 2016 on whether he‚ since taking office‚ had ever met any member of the Gupta family. In his reply Van Rooyen said: “The Minister and his Deputy Ministers have never met with members‚ employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities.”

The Public Protector had to determine whether Van Rooyen’s response to the question in Parliament was deliberately misleading.

The Public Protector in her report dated February 9‚ found that Van Rooyen deliberately made a misleading statement to the National Assembly when he replied to the questions about ever having met with and visited the residence of the Gupta family since taking office.

The Public Protector said cellphone records obtained in the State of Capture report showed that calls were made from his cellphone from within the Saxonwold area in the weeks after his appointment as minister of finance.

MPs grill Des van Rooyen on Dubai trip

MPs grilled Des van Rooyen about his relationship with the Gupta-linked companies Trillian and Regiments Capital.
News
6 days ago

In his reply to the Public Protector‚ Van Rooyen admitted meeting the Guptas in his capacity as the treasurer gerneral of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association.

The Public Protector recommended that the President act against Van Rooyen within 30 days and that the report is tabled in the National Assembly within 14 days of the President receiving the report.

“The complaint that Minister Van Rooyen deliberately made a misleading statement to the National Assembly when he replied to the question of ever having met with and visited the residence of the Gupta family since taking office‚ is substantiated‚” the Public Protector said in her report dated February 9.

The DA’s shadow minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs‚ Kevin Mileham‚ said the DA had also written to Parliament’s House Chairperson‚ Cedric Frolick‚ to implore him to compel the Portfolio Committee for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to institute a formal inquiry into the extent of state capture in the department.

Mileham said repeated requests to the committee’s chairman Richard Mdakane had been routinely ignored.

'I'm a river,' says Zwane on being labelled a Gupta-stooge

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has described himself as a river that dilutes insults.
News
14 days ago

Gupta Leaks named as 2017 Newsmaker of the Year

The Gupta Leaks have been named as the 2017 National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year‚ with the recipient of the award being the amaBhungane Centre ...
News
15 days ago

State capture terms of reference revealed

Zondo told reporters on Tuesday that the allegations to be probed by the commission are of a "very‚ very serious nature in our country."
News
18 days ago

Gupta enablers are up there with the worst traitors in the country

I didn't realise what he meant until I had digested the gist of his rage.
Opinion
20 days ago

Estina: From R9k to R34-million in one day

Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project had only R9‚000 in its bank account.
News
21 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
X