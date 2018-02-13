ANC decides to recall Zuma, sources say after NEC meeting

It took a brutal 13 hours, but the ANC's national executive committee has decided to recall President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

At around 3am on Tuesday, vehicles started leaving the St George's Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, where the NEC meeting had started at 2pm the day before. Tony Yengeni was the first to leave.

Two highly-placed sources told the publication that the NEC had resolved to recall Zuma after he reportedly refused to resign.

The timeline of the recall, however, is not immediately known - but there was some media speculation that it could be as early as Tuesday morning.

At about 10.30pm, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa left the St George's Hotel and drove to Zuma's official residence in Pretoria. This, sources said, was to inform him of the NEC's decision that he should leave office. About 90 minutes later, Ramaphosa's cavalcade returned to the hotel to report back to the NEC.