'I'm a river,' says Zwane on being labelled a Gupta-stooge

Zwane went on to say that he welcomes and will avail himself to the Hawks and the AFU during their investigation into the Vrede Dairy Farm.

"We welcome what is happening in the country with the investigation by Hawks and everybody, we support that process. We will cooperate if we may be wanted in this process," he said.

Zwane also said that he played an oversight role during his tenure as the MEC.

"As a politician I always play oversight. As to the nitty-gritties of what happens on daily basis in the department there are people who are employed specially to deal with that. Any wrongdoing, if it's proven, it must be dealt with," said Zwane who also said that people are innocent until proven otherwise.

"I'm one of the people who supported ANC way back in 1991 to fight corruption amongst others. I'm one of the people who endorsed all the policies now in Nasrec including the fighting of corruption.

"I'm also one of the people who support the notion that people are innocent until proven guilty by court of laws. We must begin to say, remind you as media, that nobody is guilty up until found guilty by a court of law."

The frontline trooper

ANC North West chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo also came to the defense of both Zwane and ANC secretary general and Free State premier Ace Magashule who is also fingered in the Vrede Dairy Farm controversy.

Describing Zwane as a "frontline trooper" at a recent event, Magashule said that people are using the ANC to settle political scores with him.

The two were in Swartklip for the official handover of Union Platinum mine from Anglo Platinum to Siyanda Bakgatla.

Introducing Zwane who was the keynote speaker for the night, Mahumapelo had this to say:

"I thought my comrade, Comrade Mosebenzi Zwane, I must level that particular matter, clarify it, so that when you stand up and speak here some questions must not be lingering in other people's mind, they must know that you are a frontline trooper, you remain undeterred, you remain focused on the strategic objective of making sure that we push the agenda of dealing with poverty, inequality and unemployment," said Mahumapelo.

He also said that Magashule should keep his focus on the his job as the secretary general of the ANC.

"Ace Magashule must remain focused on the job... remain humble, do his work on a daily basis. The law must take its course."

"If anyone of us, irrespective of the positions we hold in the organisation, in government, in the society, if competent authorities in terms of the rule of law in South Africa find any of us guilty we must abide by those particular decisions, but never cross bridges before you come to them."