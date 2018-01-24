Gupta enablers are up there with the worst traitors in the country

I came across a tweet where a livid South African was suggesting fellow South Africans who assisted the Guptas in their large-scale looting deserve harsher punishment than the Guptas.

I didn't realise what he meant until I had digested the gist of his rage. To me, everyone involved in this looting machine was equally responsible.

It then hit me that people have been charged with treason in other countries for unpatriotic actions. South African Gupta enablers are up there with the worst traitors in history.

We all have a duty to protect our country in whatever way possible. We have a responsibility to teach our visitors and newly naturalised South Africans what it means to be a proud South African.