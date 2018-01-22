Estina then transferred the money to Vasram (R4m)‚ an Indian foreign national‚ Chandrama Prasad (R465‚264)‚ Vargafield (R16m)‚ Atul Gupta (R10m)‚ Aerohaven Trading (R21m)‚ VR Laser Services Investments (R15m)‚ Uxolo Diamond Cutting Works (R4.5m)‚ MK Investments (R171‚046)‚ Oakbay Investments (R24.5m)‚ Islandsite Investments (R5m)‚ Bank of Baroda (R30m)‚ Westdawn Investments (R6m)‚ Annex Distribution (R6m) and Linkway Trading (R6m).

Leaked Gupta family emails revealed that President Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane‚ has interests in several of these Gupta businesses.

The move is part of a crackdown on state capture and the second such preservation order to come to light this week.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA hopes to recover R50-billion spread across 17 cases - six of which are before the courts according to acting AFU head Advocate Knorx Molelle‚ who revealed the staggering scope during a live interview on eNCA this week. On Monday it emerged that the AFU had in December applied for and been granted a similar preservation order against Gupta-linked Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey in which it seeks to recover R1.6-billion paid to the companies for a dodgy consultancy contract with Eskom.

Trillian‚ which was McKinsey's supplier development partner‚ was paid R590-million without a contract being in place while Eskom's contract with McKinsey was declared unlawful by subsequent investigators.

How the Guptas looted the Dairy Farm

Also attached to the preservation order is an affidavit by financial investigator with the AFU Nkosiphendule Mradla. He explains the money movement in great detail.

Mradla established that the sole director of Estina‚ Kamal Vasram‚ resigned in July 2015 and a new director was registered – Soo Young Jeon.

Mradla also established that there were seven tranches of payments to Estina totalling R220m from the Free State Department of Agriculture between April 2013 and May 2016.

Before the first payment of R34m by the department to Estina‚ the company’s bank account held R9‚000.

In the next two days‚ the entire R34m was transferred to the same Bank of Baroda account and within two days‚ the funds were paid to the accounts of Gupta-owned Aerohaven Trading and Oakbay Investments.

The CEO of both of these companies is Ronica Ragavan.