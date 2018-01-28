The Gupta Leaks have been named as the 2017 National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year‚ with the recipient of the award being the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

"The decision to name the Gupta Leaks as the newsmaker was not an easy one as we saw so many different themes in the 2017 news cycle‚" said chairman of the National Press Club Jos Charle. The Gupta Leaks are a set of data disclosed from within the heart of the Gupta family empire. They consist of between 100‚000 and 200‚000 emails which reveal how the family does business and their engagements with the State and politicians.

Non-profit media company AmaBhugane played a vital role in securing‚ analysing‚ and disseminating a vast amount of crucial information. In the process they partnered with other media entities‚ such as Daily Maverick and News24‚ to make the information public.