Gupta TV running on empty - staff

As troubles mount for television channel ANN7, staff members have lifted the lid on conditions at the station.

MultiChoice announced on Monday that it would not renew its contract with the channel linked to the infamous Gupta family - and which is now owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi - when their contract expires in August.

Sowetan understands that Manyi has not revealed any plans to save jobs.

The company's management released an internal e-mail, which Sowetan has seen.

The e-mail reads: "We take note of the decision by MultiChoice not to renew its contract with ANN7. We will study the statement and further engage with MultiChoice and various stakeholders."

Employees at the station said management had been holding meetings since Wednesday afternoon but there had not been any positive feedback.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, three staff members said things have been going downhill at the Midrand-based news channel since Manyi took over last year.

"For three days this week we didn't have toilet tissues, milk and teabags, [company] cars didn't have petrol," said one staffer.