'Stigma contributed to NGO deaths'

A woman who lost her son in the Life Esidimeni tragedy says she felt shunned by family members after he fell ill.

Lindiwe Msimanga's son, Siyabulela, is one of 143 mentally ill patients in Gauteng who died after they were removed from Life Esidimeni facilities and placed in unfit NGOs.

Arbitration hearings were set up following the release of a damning report by health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the harrowing details behind the deaths of patients.

On Friday, a psychiatric expert called to testify at the hearings, Professor Christoffel Grobler, said the tragedy was caused by a general disregard for people living with mental illness by society.

Msimanga said relatives were not accepting of Siyabulela.

"It was hard because some of my relatives did not want my child near them. It was very hurtful. People don't understand that mental illness can happen to anyone," she said.