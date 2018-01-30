Police are investigating the death of a woman whose dismembered and decapitated body was discovered in a community park in Umbilo in Durban.

The grim find was made by a passerby on Wednesday last week in the Pigeon Valley Park. The woman had been decapitated‚ and her breasts‚ genitals and several fingers removed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the victim of the brutal slaying was estimated to be 30 years old.

“The body had no head‚ nipples‚ fingers and private parts. A case of murder was opened at Umbilo police station for investigation‚” she said.

She confirmed that no arrests had yet been made in the week-old investigation and that the point of departure for detectives would be to identify the woman.

“Police are still searching for the missing mortal remains and her next of kin for identification‚” she said.