Case against former school counsellor accused of rape, sexual assault begins

The trial of former school counsellor Darren Goddard - who is accused of raping and sexually assaulting several young boys in 2016 - began in earnest in the Pietermaritzburg High court on Wednesday.

Goddard has been charged with seven counts of rape‚ six of sexual assault and two counts relating to child pornography. His alleged victims were aged between 5 and 12-years-old and had been referred to him while he was working at the school.

He pled not guilty to all the charges on Wednesday‚ with the state calling their first witness relating to the child pornography charges.

Judge Kate Pillay ordered that all those not directly involved in the trial leave the courtroom as sensitive images were to be displayed in the leading of evidence.