The incident happened at the officer’s home in Green Village‚ Soweto‚ on Sunday. She was described as a loving mother‚ a good friend and a peaceful neighbour.

The officer and her injured children were taken to Tshepo Themba Private Hospital.

“Charges against the officer will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation‚ both internally as well as by the SAPS‚” said Metro Police spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

The incident has raised questions over how police trauma is handled – and about what help they get. One expert raised the question: What happens when police‚ meant to be defenders of the law‚ are accused of killing‚ attacking‚ and abusing their family members and intimate partners?

Though the police system has long introduced the Employee Health and Wellness Programme to psychologically rehabilitate officers‚ it’s not often that they go for counselling sessions‚ said Gareth Newham‚ head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

“There is a culture within the police department of looking upon counselling as a weakness. Throughout the world‚ most police departments don’t really know how to deal with mental and psychological impacts of the job‚” said Newman.

According to Newman‚ relationship challenges‚ financial and work stress‚ and substance abuse can lead to a person‚ even an officer of the law‚ breaking the law.

“They think that if you seek psychological help you might seem like you are not coping and‚ as a result‚ they think that might jeopardise their chance of getting a promotion or something like that‚” Newman said.

“The hero syndrome issue also affects how they perceive the matter. They take it that they should be strong and save others‚ and not themselves. They need counselling every now and then because of the kind of things they see‚ it’s sometimes traumatic and stressful.”

Trauma counselling is not compulsory within the police department‚ but maybe it should be as some people need it‚ he said.